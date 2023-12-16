Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Montgomery County, Illinois today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southwestern High School at Lincolnwood High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Raymond, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.