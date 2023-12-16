If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Monroe County, Illinois today, we've got the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Monroe County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Columbia High School at Teutopolis High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 16
  • Location: Greenville, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

