Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McHenry County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in McHenry County, Illinois today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
McHenry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodstock High School at Belvidere High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Belvidere, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodstock North High School at Dixon High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Dixon, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Larkin High School at Prairie Ridge High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Crystal Lake, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johnsburg High School at Kaneland High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Maple Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
