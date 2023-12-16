Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Massac County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Massac County, Illinois, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Massac County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Massac County High School at Anna-Jonesboro High School
- Game Time: 4:50 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Anna, IL
- Conference: Southern Ill. River-to-River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
