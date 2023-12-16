Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macon County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
In Macon County, Illinois, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Macon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Taylorville High School at St. Teresa Catholic High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Decatur, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eisenhower High School - Decatur at Kankakee High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Kankakee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
MacArthur High School at University High School - Normal
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Normal, IL
- Conference: Central State Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
