The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-4) face the South Florida Bulls (4-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Loyola Chicago vs. South Florida Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Loyola Chicago Stats Insights

  • The Ramblers make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
  • In games Loyola Chicago shoots better than 43.6% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.
  • The Ramblers are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulls sit at 133rd.
  • The Ramblers score 75.6 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 70.1 the Bulls give up.
  • Loyola Chicago is 5-1 when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Loyola Chicago averaged 71.1 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 65.8 points per contest.
  • The Ramblers ceded 71.2 points per game last season at home, which was 3.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (74.8).
  • Loyola Chicago sunk 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 34% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.7 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Loyola Chicago Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Harvard W 75-53 Joseph J. Gentile Center
12/5/2023 @ Tulsa L 88-77 Donald W. Reynolds Center
12/9/2023 Goshen W 115-64 Joseph J. Gentile Center
12/16/2023 @ South Florida - Yuengling Center
12/19/2023 Charleston Southern - Joseph J. Gentile Center
12/30/2023 Central Michigan - Joseph J. Gentile Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.