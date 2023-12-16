The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-4) face the South Florida Bulls (4-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Loyola Chicago vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Loyola Chicago Stats Insights

The Ramblers make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

In games Loyola Chicago shoots better than 43.6% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.

The Ramblers are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulls sit at 133rd.

The Ramblers score 75.6 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 70.1 the Bulls give up.

Loyola Chicago is 5-1 when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Loyola Chicago averaged 71.1 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 65.8 points per contest.

The Ramblers ceded 71.2 points per game last season at home, which was 3.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (74.8).

Loyola Chicago sunk 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 34% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.7 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).

