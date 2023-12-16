Saturday's game that pits the South Florida Bulls (4-4) against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-4) at Yuengling Center should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-72 in favor of South Florida. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 16.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Loyola Chicago vs. South Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Yuengling Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Loyola Chicago vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 73, Loyola Chicago 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Loyola Chicago vs. South Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: South Florida (-0.5)

South Florida (-0.5) Computer Predicted Total: 143.5

South Florida has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Loyola Chicago is 2-6-0. The Bulls have a 2-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Ramblers have a record of 3-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Loyola Chicago Performance Insights

The Ramblers are outscoring opponents by six points per game, with a +60 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.6 points per game (164th in college basketball) and give up 69.6 per contest (148th in college basketball).

The 36.8 rebounds per game Loyola Chicago accumulates rank 184th in the country, 3.4 more than the 33.4 its opponents grab.

Loyola Chicago connects on 1.3 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.4 (39th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.1.

Loyola Chicago and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Ramblers commit 13 per game (269th in college basketball) and force 12.3 (167th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.