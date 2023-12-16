2024 NCAA Bracketology: Loyola Chicago March Madness Resume | December 18
Will Loyola Chicago be one of the teams to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Loyola Chicago's full tournament resume.
How Loyola Chicago ranks
|Record
|A-10 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|146
Loyola Chicago's best wins
When Loyola Chicago beat the Harvard Crimson, the No. 63 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 75-53 on December 2, it was its signature victory of the season thus far. Braden Norris was the top scorer in the signature victory over Harvard, putting up 20 points with seven rebounds and four assists.
Next best wins
- 71-68 over Boston College (No. 76/RPI) on November 23
- 73-70 at home over New Orleans (No. 310/RPI) on November 18
- 62-53 at home over Chicago State (No. 312/RPI) on November 28
- 89-65 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 337/RPI) on November 11
Loyola Chicago's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-1
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Ramblers are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Loyola Chicago is playing the 71st-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
- The Ramblers' upcoming schedule includes four games against teams with worse records and 16 games versus teams with records above .500.
- Of Loyola's 20 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Loyola Chicago's next game
- Matchup: Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Charleston Southern Buccaneers
- Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
