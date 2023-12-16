Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
In Lee County, Illinois, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Lee County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodstock North High School at Dixon High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Dixon, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
