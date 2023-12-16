Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in LaSalle County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in LaSalle County, Illinois today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
LaSalle County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bureau Valley High School at St. Bede Academy
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Peru, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
