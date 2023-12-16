Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kane County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Kane County, Illinois today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Larkin High School at Prairie Ridge High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Crystal Lake, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Naperville North High School at East Aurora High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Aurora, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johnsburg High School at Kaneland High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Maple Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.