Can we expect Illinois State to earn a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Illinois State ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 2-0 NR NR 178

Illinois State's best wins

Illinois State registered its best win of the season on November 20, when it beat the Long Beach State Beach, who rank No. 134 in the RPI rankings, 61-52. Darius Burford led the way against Long Beach State, delivering 20 points. Second on the team was Dalton Banks with 19 points.

Next best wins

69-64 on the road over UIC (No. 136/RPI) on November 30

75-65 at home over North Dakota State (No. 144/RPI) on December 17

62-59 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 284/RPI) on December 6

76-72 at home over Murray State (No. 313/RPI) on December 3

69-61 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 337/RPI) on November 15

Illinois State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Illinois State is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Illinois State has drawn the 224th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Redbirds' upcoming schedule features five games against teams with worse records and 12 games against teams with records north of .500.

ISU has 15 games left this season, and one of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Illinois State's next game

Matchup: Illinois State Redbirds vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks

Illinois State Redbirds vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

