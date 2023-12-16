Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Henry County, Illinois today, we've got you covered below.
Henry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Annawan High School at RW Cougars Co-op
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Oneida, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverdale High School at Kewanee High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Kewanee, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
