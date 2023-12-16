The Miami Heat (14-11) square off against the Chicago Bulls (10-16) as 4.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and NBCS-CHI.

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI

BSSUN and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Bulls vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 115 - Bulls 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (- 4.5)

Heat (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-6.3)

Heat (-6.3) Pick OU: Over (216.5)



Over (216.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.9

The Heat have an 11-14-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 11-15-0 mark from the Bulls.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Miami (1-5) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (16.7%) than Chicago (3-5) does as the underdog (37.5%).

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2023-24, Miami does it in fewer games (48% of the time) than Chicago (61.5%).

The Heat have a .733 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (11-4) this season, higher than the .333 winning percentage for the Bulls as a moneyline underdog (5-10).

Bulls Performance Insights

On offense, the Bulls are the fifth-worst squad in the league (109.7 points per game). Defensively, they are 13th (113.5 points conceded per game).

In 2023-24, Chicago is 22nd in the league in rebounds (42.8 per game) and 25th in rebounds conceded (45.6).

With 23.6 assists per game, the Bulls are second-worst in the league.

Chicago is the best squad in the NBA in turnovers per game (11.4) and seventh in turnovers forced (14.2).

Beyond the arc, the Bulls are 17th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.2). They are 17th in 3-point percentage at 36.4%.

