If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Eastern Illinois and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Eastern Illinois' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Eastern Illinois ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 324

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Illinois' best win

Against the IUPUI Jaguars on December 7, Eastern Illinois notched its signature win of the season, which was a 75-58 home victory. In the win against IUPUI, Kooper Jacobi delivered a team-best 11 points. Dan Luers chipped in seven points.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Eastern Illinois' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

Based on the RPI, Eastern Illinois has three losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Eastern Illinois has drawn the 286th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Looking at the Panthers' upcoming schedule, they have nine games versus teams that are above .500 and 10 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Reviewing Eastern Illinois' upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Eastern Illinois' next game

Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET Location: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Eastern Illinois games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.