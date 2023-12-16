We have high school basketball competition in DuPage County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.

DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Peotone High School at Westmont High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 16

2:00 PM CT on December 16 Location: Westmont, IL

Westmont, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Naperville North High School at East Aurora High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 16

3:00 PM CT on December 16 Location: Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Charles North High School at Glenbard West High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 16

5:30 PM CT on December 16 Location: Glen Ellyn, IL

Glen Ellyn, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Plainfield East High School at Hinsdale South High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 16

6:00 PM CT on December 16 Location: Darien, IL

Darien, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Park High School at St. Francis High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 16

6:00 PM CT on December 16 Location: Wheaton, IL

Wheaton, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

IC Catholic Prep at York High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 16

7:00 PM CT on December 16 Location: Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Naperville Central High School at Normal West High School