The Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) go up against the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Northwestern vs. DePaul matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

DePaul vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

DePaul vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

DePaul vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

DePaul has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Demons have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Northwestern has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Wildcats games have hit the over five out of nine times this season.

DePaul Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 DePaul, based on its national championship odds (+100000), ranks significantly higher (87th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (196th).

The Blue Demons were +50000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +100000, which is the -biggest change in the country.

DePaul has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

