The No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) take on the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

DePaul vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

DePaul Stats Insights

This season, DePaul has a 2-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

The Blue Demons are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 275th.

The Blue Demons' 71 points per game are only 4.1 more points than the 66.9 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

DePaul is 2-5 when it scores more than 66.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

DePaul scored 75.4 points per game at home last season, and 66.4 on the road.

The Blue Demons allowed more points at home (77.5 per game) than on the road (77.4) last season.

Beyond the arc, DePaul made fewer triples on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.7%) than at home (40%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DePaul Upcoming Schedule