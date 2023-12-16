The No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) take on the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

DePaul vs. Northwestern Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

DePaul Stats Insights

  • This season, DePaul has a 2-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Blue Demons are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 275th.
  • The Blue Demons' 71 points per game are only 4.1 more points than the 66.9 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • DePaul is 2-5 when it scores more than 66.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • DePaul scored 75.4 points per game at home last season, and 66.4 on the road.
  • The Blue Demons allowed more points at home (77.5 per game) than on the road (77.4) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, DePaul made fewer triples on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.7%) than at home (40%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Iowa State L 99-80 Wintrust Arena
12/6/2023 @ Texas A&M L 89-64 Reed Arena
12/9/2023 Louisville W 75-68 Wintrust Arena
12/16/2023 Northwestern - Wintrust Arena
12/23/2023 Villanova - Wintrust Arena
12/30/2023 Chicago State - Wintrust Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.