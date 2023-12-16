Saturday's game at Wintrust Arena has the No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) going head-to-head against the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) at 5:30 PM (on December 16). Our computer prediction projects a 76-70 victory for Northwestern, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Based on our computer prediction, DePaul is projected to cover the spread (9.5) against Northwestern. The two teams are projected to go over the 141.5 total.

DePaul vs. Northwestern Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Line: Northwestern -9.5

Northwestern -9.5 Point Total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (To Win): Northwestern -500, DePaul +340

DePaul vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 76, DePaul 70

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Northwestern

Pick ATS: DePaul (+9.5)



DePaul (+9.5) Pick OU: Over (141.5)



Northwestern is 4-5-0 against the spread this season compared to DePaul's 2-6-0 ATS record. A total of five out of the Wildcats' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Blue Demons' games have gone over. The two teams score 146.6 points per game, 5.1 more points than this matchup's total.

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons have been outscored by 7.6 points per game (posting 71 points per game, 267th in college basketball, while allowing 78.6 per contest, 327th in college basketball) and have a -68 scoring differential.

DePaul grabs 31.2 rebounds per game (347th in college basketball) while conceding 36 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.8 boards per game.

DePaul connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (189th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

DePaul has committed 2.8 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 14 (320th in college basketball) while forcing 11.2 (260th in college basketball).

