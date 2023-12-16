Saturday's contest between the No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) and the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) at Wintrust Arena has a projected final score of 76-70 based on our computer prediction, with Northwestern securing the victory. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM on December 16.

Based on our computer prediction, DePaul should cover the spread, which is listed at 9.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 141.5 over/under.

DePaul vs. Northwestern Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Line: Northwestern -9.5

Northwestern -9.5 Point Total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (To Win): Northwestern -500, DePaul +340

DePaul vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 76, DePaul 70

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Northwestern

Pick ATS: DePaul (+9.5)



DePaul (+9.5) Pick OU: Over (141.5)



Northwestern's record against the spread this season is 4-5-0, and DePaul's is 2-6-0. The Wildcats have a 5-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Blue Demons have a record of 4-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score an average of 146.6 points per game, 5.1 more points than this matchup's total.

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons' -68 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 71 points per game (267th in college basketball) while giving up 78.6 per outing (327th in college basketball).

DePaul loses the rebound battle by 4.8 boards on average. It collects 31.2 rebounds per game, 347th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 36.

DePaul hits 7.4 three-pointers per game (189th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

DePaul has committed 2.8 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 14 (319th in college basketball) while forcing 11.2 (260th in college basketball).

