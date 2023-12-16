Saturday's game between the No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) and DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) matching up at Wintrust Arena has a projected final score of 76-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Wildcats, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 5:30 PM ET on December 16.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

DePaul vs. Northwestern Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

DePaul vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 76, DePaul 70

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Northwestern

Computer Predicted Spread: Northwestern (-5.6)

Northwestern (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 146.0

DePaul has put together a 2-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Northwestern is 4-5-0. The Blue Demons have hit the over in four games, while Wildcats games have gone over five times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons' -68 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 71 points per game (266th in college basketball) while allowing 78.6 per outing (327th in college basketball).

DePaul loses the rebound battle by 4.8 boards on average. it records 31.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 347th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 36 per outing.

DePaul hits 7.4 three-pointers per game (190th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

The Blue Demons record 90.6 points per 100 possessions (270th in college basketball), while giving up 100.2 points per 100 possessions (341st in college basketball).

DePaul has lost the turnover battle by 2.8 turnovers per game, committing 14 (319th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.2 (260th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.