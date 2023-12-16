Saturday's game at Wintrust Arena has the No. 24 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) taking on the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) at 5:30 PM (on December 16). Our computer prediction projects a win for Northwestern by a score of 76-70, who is slightly favored by our model.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

DePaul vs. Northwestern Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

DePaul vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 76, DePaul 70

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Northwestern

Computer Predicted Spread: Northwestern (-5.6)

Northwestern (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 146.0

DePaul is 2-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Northwestern's 4-5-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Blue Demons are 4-4-0 and the Wildcats are 5-4-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons' -68 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.0 points per game (266th in college basketball) while giving up 78.6 per contest (327th in college basketball).

DePaul records 31.2 rebounds per game (347th in college basketball) while allowing 36.0 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.8 boards per game.

DePaul hits 7.4 three-pointers per game (190th in college basketball) at a 38.5% rate (36th in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 its opponents make while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc.

The Blue Demons rank 270th in college basketball by averaging 90.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 341st in college basketball, allowing 100.2 points per 100 possessions.

DePaul has committed 2.8 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14.0 (319th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.2 (260th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.