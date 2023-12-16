High school basketball action in Cook County, Illinois is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Waltonville High School at Red Hill High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 16

1:00 PM CT on December 16 Location: Bridgeport, IL

Bridgeport, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakes High School at North Chicago High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 16

2:30 PM CT on December 16 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Conference: Northern Lake County

Northern Lake County How to Stream: Watch Here

Hersey High School at Lake Zurich High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 16

3:00 PM CT on December 16 Location: Lake Zurich, IL

Lake Zurich, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Notre Dame College Prep

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 16

3:30 PM CT on December 16 Location: Niles, IL

Niles, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Perspectives Leadership Academy

Game Time: 4:20 PM CT on December 16

4:20 PM CT on December 16 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Julian High School

Game Time: 4:20 PM CT on December 16

4:20 PM CT on December 16 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Michele Clark High School at Dorsey High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM PT on December 16

2:30 PM PT on December 16 Location: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA How to Stream: Watch Here

Leo High School at Christ The King Jesuit College Preparatory

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 16

4:30 PM CT on December 16 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Rich Township High School STEM Campus at Dunbar High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 16

5:30 PM ET on December 16 Location: Washington, DC

Washington, DC How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenwood High School at Sacred Heart-Griffin High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 16

6:30 PM CT on December 16 Location: Springfield, IL

Springfield, IL Conference: Central State Eight

Central State Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

Illiana Christian High School at Chicago Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 16

7:00 PM CT on December 16 Location: Palos Heights, IL

Palos Heights, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ida Crown Jewish Academy at Rochelle Zell Jewish High School