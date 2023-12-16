Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cook County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Cook County, Illinois is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Waltonville High School at Red Hill High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Bridgeport, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakes High School at North Chicago High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Northern Lake County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hersey High School at Lake Zurich High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Lake Zurich, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Notre Dame College Prep
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Niles, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Perspectives Leadership Academy
- Game Time: 4:20 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Julian High School
- Game Time: 4:20 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Michele Clark High School at Dorsey High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM PT on December 16
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leo High School at Christ The King Jesuit College Preparatory
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rich Township High School STEM Campus at Dunbar High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Washington, DC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenwood High School at Sacred Heart-Griffin High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Springfield, IL
- Conference: Central State Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Illiana Christian High School at Chicago Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Palos Heights, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ida Crown Jewish Academy at Rochelle Zell Jewish High School
- Game Time: 9:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Deerfield, IL
- Conference: Chicago Prep
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.