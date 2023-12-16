The Valparaiso Beacons (4-6) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Chicago State Cougars (4-9) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 138.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Chicago State vs. Valparaiso Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Valparaiso, Indiana

Valparaiso, Indiana Venue: Athletics-Recreation Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Valparaiso -3.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cougars Betting Records & Stats

Chicago State has combined with its opponent to score more than 138.5 points in six of 12 games this season.

The average total for Chicago State's games this season is 137.6 points, 0.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Chicago State's ATS record is 6-6-0 this season.

Chicago State has come away with two wins in the eight contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Cougars have a record of 2-4 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Chicago State has a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago State vs. Valparaiso Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Valparaiso 4 44.4% 67.8 133.6 70 141.8 143.8 Chicago State 6 50% 65.8 133.6 71.8 141.8 140.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Chicago State Insights & Trends

The Cougars put up an average of 65.8 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 70 the Beacons allow.

Chicago State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when it scores more than 70 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Chicago State vs. Valparaiso Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Valparaiso 6-3-0 1-1 2-7-0 Chicago State 6-6-0 5-2 6-6-0

Chicago State vs. Valparaiso Home/Away Splits

Valparaiso Chicago State 4-2 Home Record 1-5 0-4 Away Record 2-3 3-2-0 Home ATS Record 2-4-0 3-1-0 Away ATS Record 3-1-0 71.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.3 62.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.4 1-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-4-0 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.