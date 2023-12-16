The Valparaiso Beacons (4-6) will try to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the Chicago State Cougars (4-9) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Chicago State vs. Valparaiso Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chicago State Stats Insights

  • The Cougars have shot at a 40.8% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points fewer than the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Beacons have averaged.
  • Chicago State has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.8% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 341st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Beacons sit at 193rd.
  • The Cougars put up an average of 65.8 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 70.0 the Beacons give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 70.0 points, Chicago State is 4-2.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Chicago State scores 65.3 points per game. Away, it averages 60.4.
  • At home, the Cougars concede 71.7 points per game. Away, they allow 68.6.
  • Beyond the arc, Chicago State drains fewer treys away (5.2 per game) than at home (6.5), but shoots a higher percentage away (31.7%) than at home (25.5%).

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Stetson W 77-54 Jones Convocation Center
12/10/2023 St. Thomas L 66-50 Jones Convocation Center
12/13/2023 @ Northwestern W 75-73 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/16/2023 @ Valparaiso - Athletics-Recreation Center
12/18/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley - Jones Convocation Center
12/20/2023 Bethune-Cookman - Jones Convocation Center

