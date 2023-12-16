How to Watch Chicago State vs. Valparaiso on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Valparaiso Beacons (4-6) will try to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the Chicago State Cougars (4-9) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Chicago State vs. Valparaiso Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chicago State Stats Insights
- The Cougars have shot at a 40.8% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points fewer than the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Beacons have averaged.
- Chicago State has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.8% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 341st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Beacons sit at 193rd.
- The Cougars put up an average of 65.8 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 70.0 the Beacons give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 70.0 points, Chicago State is 4-2.
Chicago State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Chicago State scores 65.3 points per game. Away, it averages 60.4.
- At home, the Cougars concede 71.7 points per game. Away, they allow 68.6.
- Beyond the arc, Chicago State drains fewer treys away (5.2 per game) than at home (6.5), but shoots a higher percentage away (31.7%) than at home (25.5%).
Chicago State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Stetson
|W 77-54
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/10/2023
|St. Thomas
|L 66-50
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Northwestern
|W 75-73
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|12/18/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/20/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
