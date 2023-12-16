The Valparaiso Beacons (4-6) will try to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the Chicago State Cougars (4-9) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Athletics-Recreation Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Chicago State vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Chicago State Stats Insights

The Cougars have shot at a 40.8% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points fewer than the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Beacons have averaged.

Chicago State has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.8% from the field.

The Cougars are the 341st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Beacons sit at 193rd.

The Cougars put up an average of 65.8 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 70.0 the Beacons give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.0 points, Chicago State is 4-2.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Chicago State scores 65.3 points per game. Away, it averages 60.4.

At home, the Cougars concede 71.7 points per game. Away, they allow 68.6.

Beyond the arc, Chicago State drains fewer treys away (5.2 per game) than at home (6.5), but shoots a higher percentage away (31.7%) than at home (25.5%).

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule