Saturday's contest at Athletics-Recreation Center has the Valparaiso Beacons (4-6) squaring off against the Chicago State Cougars (4-9) at 4:00 PM (on December 16). Our computer prediction projects a 70-66 victory for Valparaiso, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The game has no set line.

Chicago State vs. Valparaiso Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Chicago State vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction

Prediction: Valparaiso 70, Chicago State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Chicago State vs. Valparaiso

Computer Predicted Spread: Valparaiso (-4.3)

Valparaiso (-4.3) Computer Predicted Total: 136.4

Valparaiso has compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Chicago State is 6-6-0. The Beacons have a 2-7-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Cougars have a record of 6-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars put up 65.8 points per game (330th in college basketball) while allowing 71.8 per contest (204th in college basketball). They have a -79 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

Chicago State is 341st in college basketball at 31.5 rebounds per game. That's 3.8 fewer than the 35.3 its opponents average.

Chicago State connects on 5.8 three-pointers per game (309th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6. It shoots 28.2% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.0%.

Chicago State wins the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 13.4 (293rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.0.

