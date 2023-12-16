Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bureau County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Bureau County, Illinois, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bureau County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Princeton High School at Rochelle Township High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Rochelle, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bureau Valley High School at St. Bede Academy
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Peru, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
