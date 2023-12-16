Nikola Vucevic, Top Bulls Players to Watch vs. the Heat - December 16
Saturday's 8:00 PM ET matchup between the Miami Heat (14-11) and the Chicago Bulls (10-16) at Kaseya Center features the Bulls' DeMar DeRozan as a player to watch.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Heat
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN, NBCS-CHI
Bulls' Last Game
On Thursday, the Bulls defeated the Heat 124-116, led by Coby White with 26 points (plus 11 assists and seven rebounds). Jaime Jaquez was the high scorer for the losing team with 22 points while chipping in four assists and four boards.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Coby White
|26
|7
|11
|1
|0
|4
|Ayo Dosunmu
|24
|8
|5
|1
|0
|3
|Nikola Vucevic
|24
|12
|7
|2
|0
|2
Bulls vs Heat Additional Info
Bulls Players to Watch
- Nikola Vucevic provides the Bulls 16.7 points, 10.6 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- DeRozan's averages on the season are 22.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest, making 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per game.
- The Bulls get 17.1 points, 3.7 boards and 4.7 assists per game from White.
- The Bulls get 8.8 points, 4.1 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Patrick Williams.
- Andre Drummond averages 6.2 points, 6.8 boards and 0.6 assists, making 50% of his shots from the floor.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Coby White
|23.9
|5.2
|5.7
|0.6
|0.2
|4.7
|Nikola Vucevic
|16.3
|10.8
|4.4
|0.8
|1
|1
|DeMar DeRozan
|21.6
|3.9
|5.9
|0.6
|0.4
|1.1
|Patrick Williams
|13.1
|4.8
|1.5
|1.1
|1.1
|1.6
|Andre Drummond
|6.6
|8
|0.4
|0.6
|0.4
|0
