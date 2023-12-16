Player prop bet options for Jimmy Butler, Nikola Vucevic and others are listed when the Miami Heat host the Chicago Bulls at Kaseya Center on Saturday (tipping at 8:00 PM ET).

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI

BSSUN and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Bulls vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -106) 11.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -108) 1.5 (Over: +106)

Vucevic is averaging 16.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 2.8 lower than Saturday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 10.6 -- is 0.9 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

Vucevic's assist average -- 3.5 -- is equal to Saturday's over/under.

Vucevic, at 1.0 three-pointer made per game, averages 0.5 less than his over/under on Saturday.

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: +112) 5.5 (Over: -139)

Saturday's points prop bet for DeMar DeRozan is 23.5 points. That's 1.2 more than his season average of 22.3.

He has grabbed 3.6 rebounds per game, 0.9 fewer than his prop bet in Saturday's game (4.5).

DeRozan has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).

Coby White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +116) 6.5 (Over: +122) 4.5 (Over: +116)

The 22.5-point prop bet set for Coby White on Saturday is 5.4 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 3.7 per game -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (4.5).

White has collected 4.7 assists per game, 1.8 less than Saturday's prop bet (6.5).

He has connected on 3.2 three-pointers per game, 1.3 less than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: +106)

The 23.5-point total set for Butler on Saturday is 2.0 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 5.2 -- is 0.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (5.5).

Butler's year-long assist average -- 4.7 per game -- is 1.8 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet value (6.5).

