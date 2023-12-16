Top Player Prop Bets for Bulls vs. Heat on December 16, 2023
Player prop bet options for Jimmy Butler, Nikola Vucevic and others are listed when the Miami Heat host the Chicago Bulls at Kaseya Center on Saturday (tipping at 8:00 PM ET).
Bulls vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: Kaseya Center
Bulls vs Heat Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls
Nikola Vucevic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: -106)
|11.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: -108)
|1.5 (Over: +106)
- Vucevic is averaging 16.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 2.8 lower than Saturday's over/under.
- His rebounding average -- 10.6 -- is 0.9 lower than his over/under on Saturday.
- Vucevic's assist average -- 3.5 -- is equal to Saturday's over/under.
- Vucevic, at 1.0 three-pointer made per game, averages 0.5 less than his over/under on Saturday.
DeMar DeRozan Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|23.5 (Over: -111)
|4.5 (Over: +112)
|5.5 (Over: -139)
- Saturday's points prop bet for DeMar DeRozan is 23.5 points. That's 1.2 more than his season average of 22.3.
- He has grabbed 3.6 rebounds per game, 0.9 fewer than his prop bet in Saturday's game (4.5).
- DeRozan has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).
Coby White Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -106)
|4.5 (Over: +116)
|6.5 (Over: +122)
|4.5 (Over: +116)
- The 22.5-point prop bet set for Coby White on Saturday is 5.4 higher than his season scoring average.
- His rebounding average -- 3.7 per game -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (4.5).
- White has collected 4.7 assists per game, 1.8 less than Saturday's prop bet (6.5).
- He has connected on 3.2 three-pointers per game, 1.3 less than his over/under on Saturday.
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|23.5 (Over: -114)
|5.5 (Over: -120)
|6.5 (Over: +106)
- The 23.5-point total set for Butler on Saturday is 2.0 more points than his season scoring average.
- His per-game rebound average -- 5.2 -- is 0.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (5.5).
- Butler's year-long assist average -- 4.7 per game -- is 1.8 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet value (6.5).
