Bulls vs. Heat December 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Heat (11-9) square off against the Chicago Bulls (7-14) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSUN and NBCS-CHI.
Bulls vs. Heat Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN, NBCS-CHI
Bulls Players to Watch
- Nikola Vucevic is averaging 15.6 points, 10 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He's also draining 45.3% of his shots from the floor.
- DeMar DeRozan is putting up 21.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He's draining 45.6% of his shots from the floor.
- The Bulls are receiving 21 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Zach LaVine this season.
- Coby White is averaging 15 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 42.7% of his shots from the floor and 40.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per game.
- The Bulls are receiving 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Alex Caruso this season.
Heat Players to Watch
- Bam Adebayo posts 22.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 1 block.
- Jimmy Butler averages 22.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4 assists per game, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jaime Jaquez posts 12 points, 2.6 assists and 3.9 boards per contest.
- Kyle Lowry averages 9.4 points, 4.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds.
- Duncan Robinson averages 14.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.
Bulls vs. Heat Stat Comparison
|Heat
|Bulls
|113.1
|Points Avg.
|107.7
|112
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.1
|47.3%
|Field Goal %
|44.9%
|38.6%
|Three Point %
|35.4%
