2024 NCAA Bracketology: Bradley March Madness Resume | December 18
What are Bradley's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.
How Bradley ranks
|Record
|MVC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-4
|0-2
|NR
|NR
|30
Bradley's best wins
When Bradley beat the Utah State Aggies, the No. 7 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 72-66 in overtime on November 11, it was its best victory of the season. With 21 points, Connor Hickman was the leading scorer against Utah State. Second on the team was Darius Hannah, with 14 points.
Next best wins
- 86-63 at home over Tarleton State (No. 95/RPI) on November 14
- 79-70 at home over Vermont (No. 104/RPI) on November 25
- 80-77 over Tulane (No. 162/RPI) on November 20
- 63-59 over UTEP (No. 226/RPI) on November 22
- 73-71 on the road over UAB (No. 237/RPI) on November 6
Bradley's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 1-1
- Based on the RPI, Bradley has one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the nation.
- According to the RPI, Bradley has four wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Bradley has been handed the 79th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.
- When it comes to the Braves' upcoming schedule, they have four games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 11 contests against teams over .500.
- Bradley has 15 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Bradley's next game
- Matchup: Duquesne Dukes vs. Bradley Braves
- Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: The LeBron James Arena in Akron, Ohio
- Favorite: Duquesne Dukes -4.5
- Total: 143.5 points
