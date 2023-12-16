A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Baylor Bears (8-0) host the Miami Hurricanes (8-0) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Bears are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Hurricanes, victors in eight in a row.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Baylor vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

The Hurricanes' 73.9 points per game are 18.8 more points than the 55.1 the Bears give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 55.1 points, Miami (FL) is 8-0.

Baylor is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 73.9 points.

The Bears record 37.4 more points per game (90.3) than the Hurricanes allow (52.9).

Baylor is 8-0 when scoring more than 52.9 points.

When Miami (FL) allows fewer than 90.3 points, it is 8-0.

The Bears are making 48.7% of their shots from the field, 13.4% higher than the Hurricanes allow to opponents (35.3%).

The Hurricanes shoot 49.0% from the field, just 11.6% higher than the Bears allow.

Baylor Leaders

Jasmyne Roberts: 12.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

12.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19) Shayeann Day-Wilson: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 44.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

10.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 44.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Jaida Patrick: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.0 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.0 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Lashae Dwyer: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Lazaria Spearman: 8.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 53.5 FG%

Miami (FL) Leaders

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/30/2023 @ SMU W 85-61 Moody Coliseum 12/3/2023 Oregon W 71-51 Ferrell Center 12/14/2023 Delaware State W 99-37 Ferrell Center 12/16/2023 Miami (FL) - Frost Bank Center 12/20/2023 Providence - Massimino Court 12/21/2023 South Florida - Massimino Court

Miami (FL) Schedule