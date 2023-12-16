A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Baylor Bears (8-0) host the Miami Hurricanes (8-0) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Bears are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Hurricanes, victors in eight in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Baylor vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

  • The Hurricanes' 73.9 points per game are 18.8 more points than the 55.1 the Bears give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 55.1 points, Miami (FL) is 8-0.
  • Baylor is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 73.9 points.
  • The Bears record 37.4 more points per game (90.3) than the Hurricanes allow (52.9).
  • Baylor is 8-0 when scoring more than 52.9 points.
  • When Miami (FL) allows fewer than 90.3 points, it is 8-0.
  • The Bears are making 48.7% of their shots from the field, 13.4% higher than the Hurricanes allow to opponents (35.3%).
  • The Hurricanes shoot 49.0% from the field, just 11.6% higher than the Bears allow.

Baylor Leaders

  • Jasmyne Roberts: 12.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)
  • Shayeann Day-Wilson: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 44.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)
  • Jaida Patrick: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.0 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)
  • Lashae Dwyer: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
  • Lazaria Spearman: 8.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 53.5 FG%

Miami (FL) Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 @ SMU W 85-61 Moody Coliseum
12/3/2023 Oregon W 71-51 Ferrell Center
12/14/2023 Delaware State W 99-37 Ferrell Center
12/16/2023 Miami (FL) - Frost Bank Center
12/20/2023 Providence - Massimino Court
12/21/2023 South Florida - Massimino Court

Miami (FL) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Mississippi State W 74-68 Humphrey Coliseum
12/3/2023 NJIT W 87-43 Watsco Center
12/8/2023 DePaul W 75-70 Watsco Center
12/16/2023 Baylor - Frost Bank Center
12/20/2023 Jackson State - Watsco Center
12/28/2023 Alabama State - Watsco Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.