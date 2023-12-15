If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Winnebago County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Winnebago County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Belvidere High School at Jefferson High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15

6:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)

Northern Illinois (NIC-10) How to Stream: Watch Here

Belvidere North High School at Hononegah Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Rockton, IL

Rockton, IL Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)

Northern Illinois (NIC-10) How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockford East High School at Freeport High School