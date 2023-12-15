Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Winnebago County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Winnebago County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Winnebago County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Belvidere High School at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belvidere North High School at Hononegah Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Rockton, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockford East High School at Freeport High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Freeport, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.