Will County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Plainfield East High School at West Aurora High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15

6:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL Conference: Southwest Prairie

Southwest Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Plainfield Central High School at Yorkville High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15

6:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Yorkville, IL

Yorkville, IL Conference: Southwest Prairie

Southwest Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Joliet Central High School at Oswego High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15

6:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Oswego, IL

Oswego, IL Conference: Southwest Prairie

Southwest Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Plainfield South High School at Oswego East High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15

6:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Oswego, IL

Oswego, IL Conference: Southwest Prairie

Southwest Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence Catholic High School at IC Catholic Prep

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Peotone High School at Reed-Custer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Braidwood, IL

Braidwood, IL Conference: Illinois Central 8

Illinois Central 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Joliet Catholic Academy at Notre Dame College Prep