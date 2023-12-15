Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Whiteside County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Whiteside County, Illinois today? We have the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Whiteside County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sterling High School at Alleman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Rock Island, IL
- Conference: Western Big 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.