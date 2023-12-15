Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Union County, Illinois today? We have the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Union County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Benton High School at Anna-Jonesboro High School
- Game Time: 4:50 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Anna, IL
- Conference: Southern Ill. River-to-River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.