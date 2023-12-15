The Chicago State Cougars (0-16) will visit the UIC Flames (5-3) after dropping 10 consecutive road games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.

UIC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UIC vs. Chicago State Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars score 15.2 fewer points per game (55.8) than the Flames allow (71).
  • When it scores more than 71 points, Chicago State is 0-2.
  • UIC is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 55.8 points.
  • The Flames score 77.3 points per game, 11 fewer points than the 88.3 the Cougars give up.
  • Chicago State has a 0-4 record when allowing fewer than 77.3 points.
  • The Flames are making 45.8% of their shots from the field, 2.2% lower than the Cougars allow to opponents (48%).
  • The Cougars shoot 34.3% from the field, 9.1% lower than the Flames concede.

UIC Leaders

  • Keke Rimmer: 12 PTS, 2 STL, 52.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
  • Jaida McCloud: 10.1 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
  • Danyel Middleton: 9.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)
  • Makiyah Williams: 13 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (8-for-16)
  • Dais'Ja Trotter: 13.4 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)

UIC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 @ Saint Louis L 79-75 Chaifetz Arena
12/1/2023 @ Omaha W 95-89 Baxter Arena
12/13/2023 @ Green Bay L 64-56 Kress Events Center
12/15/2023 Chicago State - Credit Union 1 Arena
12/20/2023 UTEP - Rubin Arena
12/21/2023 Arkansas - Massimino Court

