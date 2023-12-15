Friday's contest between the UIC Flames (5-3) and Chicago State Cougars (0-16) at Credit Union 1 Arena has a projected final score of 86-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UIC, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on December 15.

The Flames are coming off of a 64-56 loss to Green Bay in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

UIC vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UIC vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 86, Chicago State 61

Other MVC Predictions

UIC Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Flames took down the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on the road on November 6 by a score of 67-51.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Flames are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 39th-most wins.

UIC 2023-24 Best Wins

67-51 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 212) on November 6

73-70 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 216) on November 12

79-49 at home over IUPUI (No. 292) on November 19

87-74 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 321) on November 17

95-89 on the road over Omaha (No. 327) on December 1

UIC Leaders

Keke Rimmer: 12 PTS, 2 STL, 52.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

12 PTS, 2 STL, 52.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Jaida McCloud: 10.1 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

10.1 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Danyel Middleton: 9.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

9.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20) Makiyah Williams: 13 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (8-for-16)

13 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (8-for-16) Dais'Ja Trotter: 13.4 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)

UIC Performance Insights

The Flames' +50 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.3 points per game (56th in college basketball) while allowing 71 per outing (294th in college basketball).

