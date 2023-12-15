The Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-2) will look to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the UConn Huskies (9-1) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at McCarthey Athletic Center, airing at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Gonzaga matchup in this article.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

UConn vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline Gonzaga Moneyline
BetMGM UConn (-5.5) 149.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel UConn (-4.5) 149.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UConn vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends

  • UConn has put together a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Huskies and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 10 times this season.
  • Gonzaga has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.
  • A total of three Bulldogs games this season have hit the over.

UConn Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1300
  • UConn is fourth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1300), much higher than its computer rankings (14th-best).
  • UConn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 7.1%.

Gonzaga Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3000
  • The implied probability of Gonzaga winning the national championship, based on its +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.

