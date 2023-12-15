Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sangamon County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Sangamon County, Illinois today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Sangamon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lutheran High School - Springfield at PORTA High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Petersburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midwest Central High School at Riverton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Riverton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springfield High School at Rantoul High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Rantoul, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pawnee High School at Edinburg High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Edinburg, IL
- Conference: MSM
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochester High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Champaign, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tri-City High School at Williamsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Williamsville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
