If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Saint Clair County, Illinois today, we've got you covered below.

Saint Clair County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lebanon High School at Marissa High School

Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on December 15

5:55 PM CT on December 15 Location: Marissa, IL

Marissa, IL Conference: Cahokia

Cahokia How to Stream: Watch Here

New Athens High School at Dupo High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15

6:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Dupo, IL

Dupo, IL Conference: Cahokia

Cahokia How to Stream: Watch Here

Mascoutah High School at Jersey Community High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Jerseyville, IL

Jerseyville, IL Conference: Mississippi Valley

Mississippi Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Father McGivney Catholic School at Althoff Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Belleville, IL

Belleville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mt. Vernon High School at Cahokia High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Cahokia, IL

Cahokia, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Salem High School at Freeburg High School