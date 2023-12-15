Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Randolph County, Illinois has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Randolph County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Valmeyer High School at Steeleville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: 0, IL
- Conference: Cahokia
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chester High School at Red Bud High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Red Bud, IL
- Conference: Cahokia
- How to Stream: Watch Here
