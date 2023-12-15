Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Morgan County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Morgan County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carrollton High School at Triopia High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Concord, IL
- Conference: Western Illinois Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincolnwood High School at Franklin High School Co-Op - South County
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Franklin, IL
- Conference: MSM
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincolnwood High School at Waverly High School Co-Op - South County
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Waverly, IL
- Conference: MSM
- How to Stream: Watch Here
