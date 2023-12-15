Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Monroe County, Illinois today? We've got you covered.

Monroe County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gibault Catholic High School at Mater Dei High School - Breese

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Breese, IL
  • Conference: Freelance
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Valmeyer High School at Steeleville High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: 0, IL
  • Conference: Cahokia
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Civic Memorial High School at Waterloo High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Waterloo, IL
  • Conference: Mississippi Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

