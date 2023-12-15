Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McHenry County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in McHenry County, Illinois and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McHenry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marengo High School at St. Edward High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Elgin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hampshire High School at Crystal Lake Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Crystal Lake, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
H.D. Jacobs High School at Dundee-Crown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Carpentersville, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cary Grove High School at Crystal Lake South High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Crystal Lake, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
