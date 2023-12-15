If you reside in McHenry County, Illinois and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

McHenry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Marengo High School at St. Edward High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Elgin, IL

Elgin, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hampshire High School at Crystal Lake Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Crystal Lake, IL

Crystal Lake, IL Conference: Fox Valley

Fox Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

H.D. Jacobs High School at Dundee-Crown High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Carpentersville, IL

Carpentersville, IL Conference: Fox Valley

Fox Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Cary Grove High School at Crystal Lake South High School