Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Marshall County, Illinois today, we've got the information here.
Marshall County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seneca High School at Midland High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Varna, IL
- Conference: Tri-County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
