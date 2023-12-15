Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Madison County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Alton-Wood River High School at Roxana High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Roxana, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Father McGivney Catholic School at Althoff Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Belleville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Granite City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Granite City, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Civic Memorial High School at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Waterloo, IL
- Conference: Mississippi Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Triad High School at Highland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Highland, IL
- Conference: Mississippi Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.