If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Madison County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Madison County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

East Alton-Wood River High School at Roxana High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Roxana, IL

Roxana, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Father McGivney Catholic School at Althoff Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Belleville, IL

Belleville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Granite City High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Granite City, IL

Granite City, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Civic Memorial High School at Waterloo High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Waterloo, IL

Waterloo, IL Conference: Mississippi Valley

Mississippi Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Triad High School at Highland High School