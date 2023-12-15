Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Macon County, Illinois today? We have what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Macon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School at Meridian High School - Macon

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Macon, IL

Macon, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Teresa Catholic High School at Central Catholic High School