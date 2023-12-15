High school basketball is on the schedule today in Lawrence County, Illinois, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Lawrence County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Marshall High School - Marshall at Lawrenceville High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Lawrenceville, IL
  • Conference: Little Illini
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

