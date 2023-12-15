Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in LaSalle County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in LaSalle County, Illinois and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
LaSalle County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seneca High School at Midland High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Varna, IL
- Conference: Tri-County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Streator Township High School at Manteno High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Manteno, IL
- Conference: Illinois Central 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roanoke-Benson High School at Marquette High School - Ottawa
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochelle Township High School at Ottawa Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Serena High School at Leland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Leland, IL
- Conference: Little Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
